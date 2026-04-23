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California

Hiker stumbles on human skull in iconic desert as mystery grows and detectives open homicide probe

Deputies responded Wednesday morning after remains were reported in a rugged area near Twentynine Palms

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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A grisly discovery in a remote Southern California desert has sparked a homicide investigation after a hiker stumbled upon a human skull.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to a rugged area near Adobe Road and Baseline Road in Twentynine Palms after the remains were reported.

Authorities said the skull appears to belong to an adult and had likely been exposed to the elements for an extended period of time.

POLICE INVESTIGATING AFTER HIKER FINDS BADLY DECOMPOSED BODY HUNDRED OF YARDS DOWN CALIFORNIA CLIFFSIDE

Joshua trees and rock formations in Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California

Joshua trees and towering rock formations are seen in Joshua Tree National Park near Twentynine Palms, California, where authorities are investigating the discovery of a human skull. (Shutterstock)

The Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Detail has since taken over the case — a move officials told Fox News Digital is standard procedure in cases involving human remains. Detectives, along with the Coroner’s Division and crime scene specialists, conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area and recovered the skull.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators examining a remote desert road intersection

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department work at a crime scene on Jan. 24, 2024. (Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin)

No additional remains were found.

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES AFTER HUNDREDS OF CREMATED HUMAN REMAINS DISCOVERED, RECOVERED FROM NEVADA DESERT

It remains unclear how the skull ended up in the remote desert landscape.

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San Bernardino sheriff's department officials investigating a remote outdoor scene

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department officials investigate a crime scene on Jan. 24, 2024. (Brian Van Der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

The remains will undergo forensic examination and DNA testing as investigators work to identify the individual and determine how they died.

Officials said they are comparing the remains against local, regional and national missing persons databases, but no identifying details, including age, sex or other characteristics, are currently known.

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Authorities say there are no known signs of trauma or foul play at this stage, though that could change pending further examination. There are also no known public safety concerns for residents or visitors to the area.

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Joshua trees line a desert road near Twentynine Palms in Southern California

Joshua trees dot the desert landscape near Twentynine Palms, California, where a human skull was recently discovered. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to ask whether additional items were found, how long the remains may have been there and whether more searches are planned.

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Officials said no other remains were located, but declined to estimate how long the skull had been exposed and said additional information remains pending.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 909-890-4904.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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