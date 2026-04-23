Long Island PTA mom accused of stealing $50K from elementary school while she served as NYPD officer

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Authorities announced Wednesday the arrest of a PTA Long Island mom accused of siphoning more than $50,000 from an elementary school over a three-year span — while she was employed as a New York Police Department officer.

Jodi Scarlatos, 43, of Centereach, served as treasurer of the Jericho Elementary School PTA when she allegedly began using association funds to bankroll personal expenses and outings around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to a lawsuit filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court, Scarlatos allegedly made the troubling transactions as she began defaulting on her mortgage payments in July 2022, prompting her bank to initiate foreclosure proceedings. The suit said she owes a total debt exceeding $375,000.

She was reportedly caught after her control of the PTA bank account was transferred to a new board of members around 2023, at which point the alleged discrepancies began to surface.

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"Parent Teacher Associations serve a vital function in school communities throughout Suffolk County," District Attorney Raymond Tierney said. "The allegations in this case represent a betrayal of the trust the residents of Centereach placed in this defendant, and my office will continue to hold accountable everyone who unlawfully enriches themselves at the public’s expense."

Her lawyer told Fox News Digital Thursday that the PTA mom had previously worked as a transit officer with the New York Police Department. She reportedly retired from the force in January 2025.

According to prosecutors, Scarlatos served as treasurer of the Jericho Elementary School PTA from July 2020 through September 2023.

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During that time, she was issued a debit card intended solely for PTA-related expenses but allegedly used the funds for restaurants, hotels, rental cars, Best Buy, Ticketmaster, Amazon and Verizon Wireless.

Scarlatos also allegedly moved cash from the PTA coffers into her personal bank account, prosecutors alleged.

In addition, officials said she continued making transactions during summer recesses and holiday breaks, periods when school was not in session.

In July 2022, Scarlatos allegedly stopped paying her mortgage, according to a foreclosure lawsuit filed by U.S. Bank Trust National Association in March 2024. Court records point to mounting financial pressure and significant debt leading up to the action.

The following year, just months before she stepped away from her school role, the embattled PTA official had initiated a small fundraiser for a hospital supported by the elementary school, according to her Facebook page.

"Help me raise funds for St. Jude!," she wrote in a Jan. 17, 2023, Facebook post. "I've joined the fight to help end childhood cancer by participating in the St. Jude Math-A-Thon. I'm solving math problems and raising funds to help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. You can help me reach my fundraising goal for the kids of St. Jude, who are battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

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Scarlatos’ transactions allegedly continued until the next board members for the 2023–2024 school year took over and discovered the troubling findings, according to investigators.

Scarlatos ultimately surrendered to the District Attorney’s Office on Monday and was arraigned before District Court Judge Jonathan Bloom on a charge of grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony.

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If convicted, she faces five to 15 years in prison.

The Long Island mom was released without bail and is due back in court on May 5, 2026.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Jericho Elementary School PTA and NYPD for more information.