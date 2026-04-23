NYC councilman and Mamdani ally Chi Ossé arrested during eviction protest, video shows

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A video captured New York City Council Member Chi Ossé being thrown to the ground and arrested in Brooklyn while protesting a woman’s eviction.

Ossé, a Democratic socialist and ally of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, reportedly was defending a constituent facing eviction after six decades in her home. The office of the 28-year-old said in a statement that "Black displacement is happening right now in Bed-Stuy" and his constituent "is one of many Black homeowners battling deed theft in Brooklyn."

"Motherf-----, that’s a councilman, what the f--- are you doing?" a man was heard yelling in chaotic footage showing Ossé being taken into custody Wednesday.

A New York City Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Thursday that Ossé was one of four people arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

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"I will absolutely be filing a misconduct report against the officers who slammed me on the ground. I urge the other folks who were taken into captivity to do the same. I know there are two individuals who were doing the same thing that I was doing, who have reported that they are dealing with a concussion right now," Ossé said following his arrest.

"I would hope to see that they are held accountable. I hope the police commissioner is taking a deep look on their past, on their histories, and I hope they take our complaints seriously," he added.

The New York City Department of Finance describes deed theft as occurring "when criminals record fraudulent deeds, mortgages or other liens against a property without the owner’s knowledge or consent.

"Anyone can be a victim of deed fraud, but seniors, immigrants, and people of color are most at risk," it added.

A police spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the New York City Sheriff’s Office and NYC Marshals showed up at an address in Brooklyn "to carry out an eviction and to determine if an individual, who is considered a ward of the state of Georgia and is supposed to be in the state of Georgia but hasn’t been for several years, was at this residence."

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Police said the NYC Marshals had a signed order from a judge to evict the individual, but when they arrived, protesters were blocking access to her building.

"As is depicted on body-worn camera footage, Council Member Ossé was arrested after two protesters were arrested for blocking the gate in front of the building," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"When those two people were arrested, Ossé was not in front of the gate," the spokesperson continued. "Once those two were arrested, Ossé pushes past officers who were attempting to block him from standing in front of the gate, and then he begins to block the gate entrance."

Police said an officer then verbally engaged Ossé for a few seconds before trying to arrest him, but that Ossé physically resisted "attempts to take his hands and arms, appearing to flail his arms and hands to prevent officers from restraining him."

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"The officers have no room behind them (gate to house up against them and Ossé) to maneuver him and end up taking him down for arrest, as is within guidelines for making an arrest for someone committing obstruction of governmental administration," the spokesperson added.