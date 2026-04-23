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Mexican Mafia turned American neighborhoods into ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ with murders, kidnappings, drugs: feds

43 suspects arrested in coordinated raids targeting murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking and extortion

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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FBI raids Mexican Mafia in California, arrests more than 40 gang members Video

FBI raids Mexican Mafia in California, arrests more than 40 gang members

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reports on a sweeping FBI operation in Southern California targeting the Mexican Mafia that led to more than 40 arrests on ‘America Reports.’

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Federal authorities on Thursday announced a sweeping takedown of suspected Mexican Mafia members and associates in Southern California, charging 43 defendants in a wide-ranging case involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking and extortion for allegedly turning Orange County into a "Gangsta's Paradise."

The suspects were arrested in coordinated raids, with others already in custody expected to face federal charges in the coming weeks, according to prosecutors.

Investigators say the case pulls back the curtain on how the notorious "La Eme" prison gang allegedly continued to run street-level crime from inside prison walls, using contraband cellphones and encrypted messaging to direct violence and drug operations on the outside.

"Gang members who murder, extort, kidnap and traffic drugs are a menace to our communities and our way of life," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said, pointing to what officials described as a sustained effort to dismantle organized crime both inside prisons and on the streets.

Mugshots of defendants displayed in Operation Gangsta’s Paradise Mexican Mafia indictment case

Authorities released images of dozens of defendants charged in the sweeping Mexican Mafia case. (Fox News)

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"Today’s arrests highlight the continuing cooperation between federal and local law enforcement against violent felons and our unyielding determination to crack down on organized crime in our prisons and our streets," Essayli continued.

At the center of the case is alleged gang leader Luis "Pops" Cardenas, who prosecutors say oversaw operations in Orange County from prison, issuing orders to trusted associates including Jaime "Junior" Alvarado, Karina Cesena and Mario "Happy" Flores.

Mugshot of alleged Mexican Mafia leader Luis Cardenas known as

Luis Cardenas, known as "Gangster," is accused of directing Mexican Mafia operations from prison, according to federal prosecutors. (U.S. Department of Justice)

Those associates are accused of carrying out kidnappings, assaults and drug trafficking, as well as overseeing stash locations, gang-controlled motels and illegal gambling operations tied to the enterprise.

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Authorities say violence played a key role in maintaining control.

In one case outlined by prosecutors, two men allegedly killed a victim at an Anaheim motel in 2025 in an effort to gain status within the gang. Both defendants could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

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Armed federal agents conduct operation as suspect surrenders during Mexican Mafia raid

Heavily armed agents move in as a suspect is taken into custody during the gang takedown. (Fox News)

The indictment also alleges gang members kidnapped and assaulted individuals who fell out of favor, including a 2025 attack tied to a gambling operation in Stanton.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the organization as a "ruthless criminal enterprise" that operated across prison walls and neighborhood streets.

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"These defendants allegedly ran a criminal network that murdered, kidnapped, extorted and flooded our communities with deadly drugs," Patel said. "The FBI will never stop working alongside our law enforcement partners to hold these individuals accountable and protect the people of California."

During the investigation, authorities seized large quantities of narcotics and weapons, including nearly nine pounds of fentanyl, roughly 120 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, cocaine and 25 firearms.

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FBI agents escort suspected Mexican Mafia member during early morning arrest in Orange County

FBI agents escort a suspected gang member during a sweeping operation targeting the Mexican Mafia. (Fox News)

Officials say the drugs were distributed through a network of dealers and so-called "slap houses," illegal gambling sites that also functioned as hubs for narcotics sales.

Federal agents also tracked the group’s finances, targeting the flow of money tied to suspected drug trafficking and extortion schemes.

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Mexican Mafia suspects sit detained in chairs near Santa Ana police vehicle during federal operation

Suspected Mexican Mafia members are detained during a coordinated federal takedown in Orange County. (Fox News)

"By tracing and dismantling these financial pipelines, we cut directly into the organization’s ability to operate," said IRS Criminal Investigation official Darren Lian.

Suspected gang member kneels in custody during federal Mexican Mafia crackdown in Southern California

A suspect is taken into custody as part of a large-scale federal operation targeting gang activity. (Fox News)

Local law enforcement leaders said the arrests should send a clear message.

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Anaheim Police Chief Manny Cid said the alleged activity had a direct impact on neighborhoods, while Santa Ana Police Chief Robert Rodriguez said authorities will continue to target those who threaten public safety.

Dozens of defendants are expected to appear in federal court in Los Angeles and Santa Ana, with many facing decades in prison or life sentences if convicted.

Fox News' Jake Gibson contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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