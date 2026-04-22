Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Duke busts the bigots

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Duke suspends Students for Justice in Palestine after antisemitic Instagram post

- Freed hostage Rom Braslavski details abuse, starvation during 738 days in Gaza captivity

- Hamas praise and Nazi imagery: Maine Senate front-runner faces brutal backlash

TOP STORY: Duke University has frozen funding and suspended its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter following outcry over a "deeply disturbing" Instagram post. The flyer depicted Zionism and U.S. Imperialism as pigs—a dehumanizing caricature linked to 1970s extremist propaganda. While the group is sidelined, critics demand further accountability for the specific students behind the "blatant" harassment.

VIDEO: Twitch streamer Hasan Piker told "Pod Save America" that the Republican Party was "the biggest domestic terrorist in this country" and internationally. WATCH HERE:

TWO YEARS IN HELL: Rom Braslavski, freed after 738 days in Gaza captivity, detailed horrific abuse, including starvation, physical torture, and sexual assault. Initially concealing his military status, his treatment worsened significantly after his identity was discovered. He survived on minimal food, endured isolation, and suffered severe physical trauma before being released in October 2025. Today, he relies on faith for his recovery.

BRUTAL BACKLASH: Progressive Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is under fire for archived Reddit posts praising a deadly 2014 Hamas raid as "well executed." The combat veteran, backed by Bernie Sanders, also faced scrutiny over a past Nazi-style tattoo. While Platner attributes the conduct to a "hyper-violent" military culture, Republicans and veterans have slammed his comments as disqualifying for office.

FOUNDATION OF HATE: The 1979 Islamic Revolution transformed Iran from a stable home for Jews into a theater of state-sponsored terror. By weaponizing antisemitism as a core ideology, the regime executed community leaders, seized property, and forced a mass exodus. Today, a dwindling population remains as a "pathetic fig leaf," coerced into denouncing Israel to survive under a fanatical, oppressive mullahcracy.

SHOWING THE WAY: Ben Carasso, an 11-year-old Israeli influencer, uses social media to combat global antisemitism and share the realities of Jewish children living in conflict. A third-generation Holocaust survivor descendant, he began his advocacy after the October 7 attacks. Despite facing online abuse, he travels internationally to meet other Jewish youth, promoting fact-checking and encouraging peers to speak up for the truth.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Dov Forman, a history student at University College London and co-author of the New York Times bestselling book Lily’s Promise, writes that campus antisemitism and London arson attacks show Britain is failing its Jewish community.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I walked without energy, breathing air as if those were my last breaths, thinking it would be the last time I would see the light of day. I kept going." - Rom Braslavski, 19, who spent more than two years as a captive of Hamas.

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