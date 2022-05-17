Texas repo man shot while trying to repossess car, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man was wounded Monday afternoon after someone shot him while he tried to repossess a car at an apartment complex, authorities said.

The victim, a repo man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries in the shooting that unfolded around noon in the 2600 block of Alexis Avenue in Arlington, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported, citing police.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN DALLAS HAIR SALON SHOOTING, FBI INVESTIGATING AS POSSIBLE HATE CRIME

The shooter appeared to jump into another car and fled the scene, a witness told police.

Police didn’t immediately release a description of the suspected shooter or give any further details about the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim’s current condition was not immediately available.

An investigation was ongoing.