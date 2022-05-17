Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas repo man shot while trying to repossess car, police say

Shooting occurred in parking lot of Arlington apartment complex

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Texas man was wounded Monday afternoon after someone shot him while he tried to repossess a car at an apartment complex, authorities said.

The victim, a repo man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries in the shooting that unfolded around noon in the 2600 block of Alexis Avenue in Arlington, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported, citing police.

The shooter appeared to jump into another car and fled the scene, a witness told police.

A repo man in his 50s was shot while trying to repossess a car at an apartment complex in Arlington on Monday afternoon.

A repo man in his 50s was shot while trying to repossess a car at an apartment complex in Arlington on Monday afternoon.

Police didn’t immediately release a description of the suspected shooter or give any further details about the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting as of Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting as of Tuesday morning.

The victim’s current condition was not immediately available.

An investigation was ongoing.