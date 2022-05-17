Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Suspect arrested in Dallas hair salon shooting, FBI investigating as hate crime

The FBI confirmed Monday they are investigating the incident as a hate crime

By Lawrence Richard , Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas police announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting at a Koreatown hair salon that left three women injured.

The three women, all of Korean descent, were shot at Hair World Salon last week after a gunman walked inside the establishment and opened fire. The women suffered non-life threatening injuries and were released from the hospital.

The Hair World Salon in Dallas. Three woman were shot inside the business Wednesday.

The Hair World Salon in Dallas. Three woman were shot inside the business Wednesday. (Google Maps)

The FBI Dallas field office said in a statement Monday that the agency has opened a federal hate crimes probe into the shooting.

Police Chief Eddie García said Friday that the shooting may also be connected to two other race-related shootings in the city.

This photo shows the interior of Hair World Salon in Dallas on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

This photo shows the interior of Hair World Salon in Dallas on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jamie Stengle)

The suspect has not yet been identified, but police said the suspect is being interviewed and processed.

In an early morning tweet, Dallas police said Chief Garcia would release further information on the arrest later on Tuesday.