Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas rattlesnake handler dies after bite at festival

The veteran handler was reportedly bitten while handling snakes in front of a crowd

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A snake handler died on Saturday evening after he was bitten by a rattlesnake at a roundup in Freer, Texas, a small town about 110 miles south of San Antonio. 

Eugene DeLeon Sr. was bitten around 1:00 p.m. while handling snakes in front of a crowd and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Corpus Christi, where he died later that night around 9:00, Freer Police Chief Hector Doria told KIII

Texas is home to 10 species of rattlesnakes and DeLeon was always just "a call away for local residents to assist with removing snakes from their property," the Freer Chamber of Commerce, which put on Saturday's Rattlesnake Roundup, said Sunday. 

PET SHELTERS SEE ADOPTION SLOWDOWN AFTER PANDEMIC DEMAND, HERE'S WHY 

A rattlesnake slithers across a pile of coiled rattlesnakes inside the rattlesnake pit at the Rattlesnake Round-up in Sweetwater, Texas.

A rattlesnake slithers across a pile of coiled rattlesnakes inside the rattlesnake pit at the Rattlesnake Round-up in Sweetwater, Texas. (Reuters)

DeLeon's sister, Monica Dimas, asked for friends and family to keep her brother's loved ones in their prayers, saying that her brother died "doing what he loved doing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He had a passion for snake handling at the rattlesnake round up in Freer," Dimas wrote in a post on Facebook. 

"After many years of handling these things today was not your day with them."

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 