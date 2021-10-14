Texas police rescue unconscious driver from burning car ‘with only seconds left': authorities

Texas police released bodycam video Wednesday showing heroic officers rescue an unconscious driver from a burning car with just seconds to spare before flames engulfed the wrecked vehicle.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident that happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Forest Lane in front of the Garland Police Department, police said.

Police found that the vehicle had immediately caught fire following the crash and that a passenger was ejected. However, officers saw that the driver was still inside the burning vehicle, unconscious.

"C’mon, man! Wake up!" an officer can be heard yelling on the officer-worn body camera. "Give him your hand!"

The video shows officers battling the intense heat from the blaze as they worked to pull the unconscious man through the driver’s side window.

Officers pulled the man out to safety "with only seconds left" before the vehicle became fully engulfed, according to police.

Both the driver and passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Garland Police Department praised the officers for their brave actions.

"We are very proud of these officers for their quick response and heroic acts," the department said.