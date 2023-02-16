Texas police release images of suspects in murder of 36-year-old father of 6 in his own driveway

Two suspects are wanted in Arlington, Texas, after a 36-year-old father of six was shot and killed Tuesday morning as he returned home from work and pulled into his own driveway, authorities said.

Two unidentified males were seen on surveillance cameras in the neighborhood attempting to break into vehicles just before 5 a.m. as Ali Ismail returned to his Prentice Street home, the Arlington Police Department said.

One suspect was standing in Ismail’s driveway as he pulled in and fired multiple shots at the victim’s SUV, according to police. Ismail was struck and killed in the shooting.

Detectives have interviewed neighbors and gone door-to-door in search of any surveillance footage from the area that could help them identify the suspects.

TEXAS MOTHER ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN HER DRIVEWAY WHILE TAKING CHILD OUT OF CAR: ‘DON’T HURT MY KID'

"We’re going to closely patrol the neighborhood, but again, we still are residents to be vigilant," Officer Courtney White told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth. "And if you see anything out of the ordinary, don’t approach anyone, just call us with a good description."

VIRGINIA ‘BONNIE AND CLYDE’ PLEAD GUILTY TO ATTEMPTED MURDER OF HER EX AFTER SHE SENT HIM HAPPY BIRTHDAY TEXTS

Ismail moved to the Dallas area from Wisconsin in 2008 and owned a trucking company called Panda Logistics, the station previously reported.

Ismail had six children, the oldest being 13, and was expecting a seventh with his wife.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.