Texas parole board denies George Floyd posthumous pardon

The Texas parole board denied George Floyd a posthumous pardon for a drug case almost a year after recommending one for him.

On Thursday, the Board of Pardons and Paroles told Floyd’s lawyer they "have reconsidered their initial decision concerning your client’s application for a Full Pardon and/or Pardon for Innocence," according to CBS news.

The letter was first made public by the Marshall Project.

Board members wrote that after reviewing Floyd’s application, they decided not to pardon him and said he could reapply in two years.

Last year, the board voted unanimously to recommend clemency for Floyd, who was convicted on a drug charge in 2004. However, the board later reverse its decision in December, citing "procedural errors."

Floyd’s attorney applied for posthumous clemency in April 2021, almost a year after Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin, a former Minnesota police officer.

Allison Mathis, Floyd's attorney, did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

The 2004 drug conviction Floyd's attorney is appealing was one of several cases that a now-indicted former police officer was involved in. Gerald Goines is facing two felony murder charges related to a botched drug raid in 2019. The raid led investigators to reexamine several of Goines' cases and has resulted in prosecutors dismissing roughly 150 drug prosecutions tied to the former officer.