Texas murder suspects arrested for death of 60-year-old woman helping couple move into new home, police say

A pair of Dallas-area murder suspects have been arrested in connection with the Tuesday slaying of a 60-year-old woman who was helping her married daughter move into a home she had just purchased, authorities said Thursday.

The Garland Police Department identified the suspects as Kvaughandre Presley, 20, of Dallas and 21-year-old Gabriela Torres of Garland. Both were sought for the killing of Patricia Eifert. They were taken into custody Thursday morning with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Both are being held in the Garland Detention Center. Presley is being held on a $1 million bond and Torres on a $750,000 bond, police said.

Eifert was alone at the newly purchased home when she was killed just before 7 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found her with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Surveillance video shows a black vehicle slowly traveling in an alley behind the home around the time of the killing, police said. A female driver and male passenger are seen getting out of the vehicle and entering the garage, police said. Both are seen moments later carrying items back to the car and leaving.

Eifert’s daughter, Annie Bryant, told Fox-owned station, KDFW-TV that her mother went to the home to fix a cabinet.

"She was so proud and so excited that I bought my first home. She just wanted to fix it up how I wanted it and now she can’t. Now she’s gone," Bryant said tearfully.

Earlier in the day, Eifert notified her job that she planned on retiring, her daughter said. She said her husband found Eifert's body inside the home.

"Why bother taking a life? That is what I keep asking. If you are going to steal, then steal. But just shoot to kill somebody? It’s just senseless. Why would you do that?" she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators believe Presley and Torres were involved in a hit-and-run incident nearby and Presley pointed a gun at someone. They do not believe the suspects and Eifert knew each other.

Presley has a past arrest for aggravated robbery and carrying a weapon in a gun-free zone while 21-year-old Torres was arrested for the possession of marijuana, the news outlet reported.