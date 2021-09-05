Texas murder suspect's bond revoked after she allegedly stabbed potential witness

A Texas murder suspect had her bond revoked last week after she was arrested for stabbing a potential witness while she was free, according to reports.

Felisha Washington, 27, was charged Friday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the alleged stabbing of a woman less than a year after Washington was accused of fatally stabbing Ramona Jones, 51, FOX 26 in Houston reported. The most recent victim survived the attack. Jones was a mother of three.

"What we did in court today, we simply prove that this defendant, Ms. Washington, violated a number of her bond conditions," Sean Teare, assistant district attorney for Harris County, told FOX 26 on Friday. "This individual who was on bond for murder was outside of her residence, outside of her curfew hours, and had some pretty significant contact with a witness on that murder."

Although the Harris County district attorney’s office requested a $100,000 bond for Washington last year, District Court Judge Chris Morton lowered it to $50,000. Washington posted bond and was released from jail last December, the station reported.

The family of Jones spoke out on Friday.

"It’s been hard on all of us," Jones’ oldest daughter, Jazmine Jones, told FOX 26. "She was a grandmother, mother, daughter, auntie."

She said Washington’s alleged stabbing of the witness makes her look "guilty, guilty, guilty" ahead of the murder trial.

"It's not fair at all," Jazmine Jones told KTRK_TV in Houston. "We understand we have to have due process, but when is enough enough when you've taken someone's life?"

Violent defendants being released on bond is a growing problem in Harris County, the district attorney’s office said in a 60-page report last week, claiming judges who release defendants on multiple felony or personal-recognizance bonds are driving a rise in crime, FOX 26 reported.

Teare said that when defendants violate the condition of their bond they should be returned to jail until their case is over "for the safety of the community, for the safety of everyone involved."

Washington will remain in jail until her trial, FOX 26 reported.

Last month the family of a pregnant woman, Caitlynne Guajardo, who was allegedly murdered by her ex-husband while he was out on bond in 2019 for allegedly assaulting her, sued Harris County for allowing his release, the station reported.