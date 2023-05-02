Texas mass shooting suspect accused of killing five neighbors taken into custody 'without incident': Sources
Sources told Fox News the suspect was taken into custody 'without incident'
The mass shooting suspect accused of killing five neighbors including an 8-year-old child in Cleveland, Texas, was taken into custody on Tuesday, sources tell Fox News.
Multiple sources told Fox News that 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa was taken into custody in the Cleveland area by the Border Patrol Tactical Unit.
This is a developing story.