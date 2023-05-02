Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas mass shooting suspect accused of killing five neighbors taken into custody 'without incident': Sources

Sources told Fox News the suspect was taken into custody 'without incident'

Griff Jenkins
By Griff Jenkins , Adam Sabes | Fox News
Texas suspect in killing of five neighbors was deported five times: Lt. Chris Olivarez Video

Texas suspect in killing of five neighbors was deported five times: Lt. Chris Olivarez

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez tells ‘Your World with Neil Cavuto’ that there is no vetting process for those deported multiple times from the U.S.

The mass shooting suspect accused of killing five neighbors including an 8-year-old child in Cleveland, Texas, was taken into custody on Tuesday, sources tell Fox News.

Multiple sources told Fox News that 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa was taken into custody in the Cleveland area by the Border Patrol Tactical Unit.

A photo of the suspect

Francisco Oropesa (FBI Houston)

This is a developing story.

