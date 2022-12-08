Texas man walks inside woman's home while homeowner is inside, steals wine and Gatorade

A Texas homeowner was caught by surprise after an unexpected and unwelcome guest walked into her home and stole a bottle of wine and Gatorade from her refrigerator.

The North Austin homeowner, Sloan Foster, was alerted to an intruder after she heard her back door open on Friday at around 7:30 a.m.

"I heard some commotion and I have big burrows that fall and limbs, so I always have noise, but this seemed a little unusual," Foster told Fox 7.

When she went to investigate the unusual noise she found her refrigerator propped open.

"This was open, and I usually have Gatorade right here where my drink stuff is and when I saw this door open," Foster said.

That's when Foster had the realization that someone was inside her home.

"I started asking the person to announce themselves and throwing all sorts of expletives asking who, why," Foster said.

In front of her was a man about 5’9" wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt, black jeans, and no shoes.

He told her he came inside her home because her back door was unlocked.

"Just complete and utter shock that someone is in my house and in my space and how they got in here, and they felt comfortable enough, like you said, to walk in my backyard and come into my home at 7:30 in the morning and take the risk of me being here," Foster said.

Foster said the man had a bottle of wine and a Gatorade in his hands.

"He said I don’t have anything, he claimed the Gatorade was his, even though I knew it wasn’t, but I didn’t want a half-drunk Gatorade, I really wanted the wine back though," Foster said.

She wanted him immediately out of her house.

"He said for me not to shoot him, and he was down on his luck, and I told him he had three seconds to get out of my house, or I’d shoot him," Foster said.

Foster's Blink surveillance shows the would-be thief sprinting out of the home.

Foster said she’s lived in her house for about 12 years and never experienced anything like this before.

Now, the Austin homeowner is warning her neighbors to stay vigilant and keep their doors locked at all times.

"Everyone needs to raise their vigilance, lock doors at all times, just be more aware, and the most important thing is to have a voice, use it, scream, say get out, give direction."

Since the incident, Foster is taking home security more seriously. She's ordered a padlock for her gate, signs for her front yard, and remembers to always keep her doors locked.

"Fortunately for me, he wasn’t he to hurt me it didn’t appear, the next person probably won’t be so lucky if they come in," Foster said