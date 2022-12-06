Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Illinois brothers charged after robbing more than $1 million from armored truck, ATM near Chicago: prosecutors

Arrest warrant issued for Darrell Singleton, while Corrie Singleton is in custody

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two Illinois brothers are facing federal charges after "robbing more than $1 million from an armored truck and automated teller machine" in a Chicago suburb on Halloween, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Illinois announced Tuesday. 

The charges against Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell Singleton, 18, of South Holland, come as prosecutors have released surveillance and witness images of a suspect holding a gun to the head of Brink’s courier outside of a bank in Lansing, where the alleged robbery unfolded. A third juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged in Illinois state court. 

"The robbers stole approximately $121,824 from the courier and ATM, and approximately $904,132 from the armored truck," the attorney’s office said in a statement. 

The office, citing an indictment and criminal complaints, said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Halloween "while a Brink’s security courier was refilling an ATM at a bank in the 16700 block of Torrence Avenue in Lansing.   

NORTH CAROLINA HOME DEPOT WORKER, 83, DIES WEEKS AFTER BEING SHOVED DURING THEFT 

A Brink's courier is seen being held by one of the suspects at gunpoint on Oct. 31 outside of a bank in Lansing, Illinois.

A Brink's courier is seen being held by one of the suspects at gunpoint on Oct. 31 outside of a bank in Lansing, Illinois. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois)

"Robbers brandished handguns and stole a gun and a bag of money from the courier, as well as cash from the ATM," the attorney’s office said, before they "forcibly dragged the courier into the armored truck and ordered her to open inner compartments and hand over bags of money." 

Following the brazen heist, the trio fled in a vehicle with police in pursuit, prosecutors say. That vehicle then crashed into another car near a ramp to Interstate-80. 

Cash and a firearm that were found in the suspect's vehicle after fleeing the scene, according to prosecutors.

Cash and a firearm that were found in the suspect's vehicle after fleeing the scene, according to prosecutors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Corrie Singleton and the juvenile were arrested, and much of the stolen money was recovered from their vehicle, the charges state," according to the attorney’s office. 

One of the suspects, whom prosecutors say was "holding a firearm with an extended magazine," is seen inside the Brink's armored truck. The sweatshirt the suspect was wearing was later recovered by investigators, right, who were retracing the path in which Darrell Henderson fled law enforcement on foot.

One of the suspects, whom prosecutors say was "holding a firearm with an extended magazine," is seen inside the Brink's armored truck. The sweatshirt the suspect was wearing was later recovered by investigators, right, who were retracing the path in which Darrell Henderson fled law enforcement on foot. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Darrell Singleton. Both brothers are facing charges of robbery, bank larceny by assault, and firearm offenses, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in federal prison if convicted, prosecutors added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.