Illinois brothers charged after robbing more than $1 million from armored truck, ATM near Chicago: prosecutors

Two Illinois brothers are facing federal charges after "robbing more than $1 million from an armored truck and automated teller machine" in a Chicago suburb on Halloween, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Illinois announced Tuesday.

The charges against Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell Singleton, 18, of South Holland, come as prosecutors have released surveillance and witness images of a suspect holding a gun to the head of Brink’s courier outside of a bank in Lansing, where the alleged robbery unfolded. A third juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged in Illinois state court.

"The robbers stole approximately $121,824 from the courier and ATM, and approximately $904,132 from the armored truck," the attorney’s office said in a statement.

The office, citing an indictment and criminal complaints, said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Halloween "while a Brink’s security courier was refilling an ATM at a bank in the 16700 block of Torrence Avenue in Lansing.

"Robbers brandished handguns and stole a gun and a bag of money from the courier, as well as cash from the ATM," the attorney’s office said, before they "forcibly dragged the courier into the armored truck and ordered her to open inner compartments and hand over bags of money."

Following the brazen heist, the trio fled in a vehicle with police in pursuit, prosecutors say. That vehicle then crashed into another car near a ramp to Interstate-80.

"Corrie Singleton and the juvenile were arrested, and much of the stolen money was recovered from their vehicle, the charges state," according to the attorney’s office.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Darrell Singleton. Both brothers are facing charges of robbery, bank larceny by assault, and firearm offenses, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in federal prison if convicted, prosecutors added.