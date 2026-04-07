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Second Amendment

Texas man tackled by church security after bringing loaded gun, ammo to Houston service

Police say Emmanuel Mbwavi was carrying a loaded .22-caliber revolver and had allegedly threatened to kill the pastor

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
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A Texas man armed with a loaded gun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition was tackled by a security guard inside a Houston church before he could open fire, police said.

Emmanuel Ahsono Mbwavi, 23, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Houston police said that on March 15, Mbwavi arrived at Eden Church, which holds services at Post Entertainment Center in downtown Houston on Sunday mornings.

According to court documents, a member of the church’s security team recognized Mbwavi, who had been asked to leave the property roughly two months earlier after he tried handing out "concerning" flyers.

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Emmanuel Ahsono Mbwavi and Houston police cars

Emmanuel Ahsono Mbwavi was arrested March 15 after allegedly attempting to bring a firearm into a Houston church before being stopped by security. (Houston Police Department)

Based on that history, the church's pastor asked the security team to monitor Mbwavi.

The security guard told police he saw Mbwavi wearing a backpack and following a pastor into the bathroom, then walking in and out multiple times before disappearing into the crowd.

According to court documents, another pastor confronted Mbwavi, and while the two were speaking, the security guard noticed Mbwavi holding the grip of a pistol in his pocket.

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Emmanuel Ahsono Mbwavi mugshot

Emmanuel Ahsono Mbwavi was arrested March 15 after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to a Houston church service, where he was tackled by security. (Houston Police Department)

The guard told police he saw Mbwavi reach for the gun and tackled him, believing he was about to harm members of the security team and congregation.

Mbwavi had his cellphone in his hand and was allegedly counting down, leading the guard to believe a bomb could be detonated.

The security team and members of the church assisted the guard in restraining Mbwavi.

While on the ground, Mbwavi allegedly shouted, "I’m going to kill [the pastor], who is a fake prophet. I am a prophet called Warlock."

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Houston Police Department officers standing near new patrol vehicles outside headquarters

Houston Police Department reveals the new image for future HPD patrol vehicles outside Houston Police Department Headquarters in Downtown on Monday, July 2, 2012, in Houston. (Mayra Beltran/Houston Chronicle)

Mbwavi's cellphone was allegedly open to a notes application containing information about killing the church's pastor.

Mbwavi was carrying a .22-caliber revolver loaded with six live rounds, along with more than 100 additional rounds in his backpack, according to court documents.
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