Texas man shoots 4 family members dead before killing himself, police say

A man in Texas allegedly killed four family members, including a child, and injured three others overnight Friday before killing himself as officers approached.



Corsicana police say the suspect was identified as Kevin Milazzo, 41. Milazzo’s 68-year-old stepfather and 61-year-old mother, William and Connie Mimms, were killed. The other victims were the suspect’s 21-year-old son, Joshua Milazzo, and Hunter Freeman, the 4-year-old son of the suspect’s former girlfriend.



A 911 call just after midnight Feb. 5 reported that a known suspect had killed his family members.



When police arrived at the home, they found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds. A search of the home revealed two additional gunshot victims who were taken to a Dallas hospital. Their conditions were not released in a press release.

The Navarro County Sheriff's Department responded to a second location, where they found the bodies of a man and a child, who both had gunshot wounds. While there, a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a Dallas hospital. Her condition was not released.



The suspect’s vehicle was found using GPS, and police arranged for the monitoring service to shut off the vehicle’s engine.



Officers approached the vehicle to find the man inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and he died at a hospital.



