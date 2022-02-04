Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

NFL player escorts Texas middle schooler to daddy-daughter dance after father's death

Mom and daughter talk to 'Fox & Friends' about Eagles safety Anthony Harris' kind gesture

By Megan Gallen | Fox News
11-year-old Audrey Soape and her mother Holly discuss the magical night with Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris. 

A Philadelphia Eagles player traded his football cleats for dancing shoes to make a Texas girl's dream come true after tragedy.

Eleven-year-old Audrey Soape lost both her father and grandfather last year. When the time came for her school's daddy-daughter dance, Audrey's mother Holly reached out to her favorite NFL player, Eagles safety Anthony Harris, for help on social media.

"I told him about the situation, and surprisingly he was more than willing to do it," Holly Soape told "Fox & Friends" Friday. "It happened really fast. He said yes probably about a week before, so it was kind of a whirlwind."

Harris also paid for Audrey's dress, shoes, hair and makeup for the big event.

"She just felt like a princess all night," Holly said.

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Anthony Harris (28) after action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.  (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Audrey was nervous to meet her date but said the NFL player broke the ice by asking her about her day and talking about football.

"I was very nervous because I didn't know what I was going to say," Audrey told co-host Ainsley Earhart. "At first it was kind of awkward because we weren't talking yet… But then he kind of came up and started talking to me."

Holly expressed gratitude for Harris' act of kindness after a tough year for the middle schooler.

"I was so anxious and excited for her because she just had the most terrible year," Holly said. "For someone to show up and to teach her that people do show up for you, it's just been beyond a blessing. Just the power of God and how he makes these situations happen has just been unbelievable and remarkable."

As for Harris' dance moves?

"They were very good," Audrey said with a laugh.