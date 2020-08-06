Texas man nearly hit by lightning strike, says it was 'craziest, weirdest feeling'

Talk about a near-miss.

A man in Texas who was outside recording a thunderstorm on Wednesday as it rolled through his neighborhood was nearly hit when lightning struck several feet away from him.

The incident happened in Atascocita, located about 25 miles northwest of Houston.

Justin Howard told KTRK he was sitting outside watching the storm roll in when lightning struck a 50-foot tree in his front yard, right in front of him.

"The crazy thing, I got it caught on camera!" Howard said.

In the video, a fire ignites and the tree then splits in half.

Howard wasn't seriously hurt but told KTRK-TV he was sore.

"I was a pro fighter for years. I feel like I had a really hard sparring match, like my bones are achy. I just feel like, I feel punched. It was the craziest, weirdest feeling I've ever felt."

While Howard escaped injury, two people in North Carolina were killed on Wednesday when they were cleaning storm debris from Hurricane Isaias.

Lighting typically strikes tall objects such as trees and skyscrapers because their tops are closer to the base of the storm cloud, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL).

"However, this does not always mean tall objects will be struck. It all depends on where the charges accumulate," according to the agency. "Lightning can strike the ground in an open field even if the tree line is close by."

When a tree is hit, water inside the tree trunk is turned into steam as energy from lightning heats the air anywhere from 18,000 degrees Fahrenheit to up to 60,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the NSSL.

"If it gets under the bark into the surface moisture of the wood, the rapidly expanding steam can blast pieces of bark from the tree, and the wood along the path is often killed," the agency states.

John Jensenius, a lightning safety specialist with the National Lightning Safety Council, told Fox News he's found that people still believe lightning is attracted toward metal and that people also misjudge their distance from approaching storms, thinking that the lightning rise may be much further away than it actually is.

"The key is, if there's any threat at all, rumble of thunder or what looks like a threatening sky, you need to be able to get into a safe place very quickly," he said.