Texas man killed after meeting potential car buyers online, going for test drive: police

A Texas man looking to sell a car was killed Tuesday after going on a test drive with two potential buyers he found through a social media app, authorities said.

Khudhair Hamdan, 55, was found lying unresponsive in the 700 block of Port Richmond Way in Arlington around 6 p.m., the Arlington Police Department said.

Hamdan was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives learned that Hamdan was helping a family member sell a car using a social media app and connected with an individual who expressed interest in purchasing the vehicle, police said. Handan had agreed to go for a test drive in the evening with the potential buyer.

The two male suspects later arrived at Hamdan’s home and left with him to test drive the car, police said investigators learned through video evidence and witness statements.

Investigators believe that as the men drove along Port Richmond Way, one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot Hamdan.

After the shooting, police said Hamdan exited the vehicle and collapsed on the road.

The suspects fled with the car, which was later found abandoned behind a nearby shopping center, according to authorities.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects and released surveillance images of them walking away from the car they had just abandoned.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects to call the department. Oak Farms Dairy has also offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Police also encouraged community members who are buying or selling items through digital marketplaces to make the exchanges in designated safe zones at each of the department’s four patrol stations, especially if the parties are strangers.