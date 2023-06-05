Texas man held on $75K bond for allegedly stealing numerous pairs of underwear from women’s apartments: police

A Huntsville, Texas, man is being held on $75,000 bond after he allegedly stole women’s underwear from multiple homes.

Brandon George was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on May 23 and charged with burglary.

Investigators served arrest and search warrants at George’s home after an investigation into a burglary that occurred on the 2500 block of Lake Road in early May led detectives to believe he was a suspect.

In that case, police said, the victim reported that her underwear and other personal items had been stolen from her bedroom.

Police said another incident in the same area in January helped investigators link George to the latest burglary.

When a search warrant was executed, police said, he was found to be in possession of several pairs of women’s underwear that detectives believed were stolen from different apartments in the Lake Road area.

Some of the items, police added, have been linked to victims and investigators believe there could be other victims in the area who may not know their underwear or personal items were taken.

George was also allegedly seen acting suspiciously near several apartments, possibly lurking outside bedroom windows.

On June 1, detectives executed a second burglary warrant in connection to additional allegations against George, and again, he was arrested.

George was transported to the Walker County Jail, where he was held on $75,000 bond.

Police encourage anyone who believes they may be a victim or have information about the case, to contact Det. Kevin Hammond at 936-291-5417.