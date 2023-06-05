Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S.
Published

Texas man held on $75K bond for allegedly stealing numerous pairs of underwear from women’s apartments: police

Huntsville, Texas police said they believe there could be other victims who the suspect stole underwear and other belongings from

Fox News
close
Texas mom Brandolyn Jones grills high school for dismal failure rate: 'Catastrophic failure of leadership' Video

Texas mom Brandolyn Jones grills high school for dismal failure rate: 'Catastrophic failure of leadership'

Brandolyn Jones, a mom of a Texas high school student whose graduation was postponed after 85% of seniors failed, speaks out against the decision on 'Fox & Friends First.'

A Huntsville, Texas, man is being held on $75,000 bond after he allegedly stole women’s underwear from multiple homes.

Brandon George was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on May 23 and charged with burglary.

Brandon George mugshot

Brandon George booking photo (Huntsville Police Department)

Investigators served arrest and search warrants at George’s home after an investigation into a burglary that occurred on the 2500 block of Lake Road in early May led detectives to believe he was a suspect.

TEXAS POLICE ARREST 8 PEOPLE FOR ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN SMASH-AND-GRAB OPERATION OF OVER 50 ATMS

In that case, police said, the victim reported that her underwear and other personal items had been stolen from her bedroom.

Police said another incident in the same area in January helped investigators link George to the latest burglary.

police car lights

A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night. (iStock)

When a search warrant was executed, police said, he was found to be in possession of several pairs of women’s underwear that detectives believed were stolen from different apartments in the Lake Road area.

TEXAS FAMILY USES AIRTAG TO TRACK DOWN SUSPECTS IN $62K GRAVEYARD HEIST

Some of the items, police added, have been linked to victims and investigators believe there could be other victims in the area who may not know their underwear or personal items were taken.

George was also allegedly seen acting suspiciously near several apartments, possibly lurking outside bedroom windows.

On June 1, detectives executed a second burglary warrant in connection to additional allegations against George, and again, he was arrested.

George was transported to the Walker County Jail, where he was held on $75,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police encourage anyone who believes they may be a victim or have information about the case, to contact Det. Kevin Hammond at 936-291-5417.