Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas family uses AirTag to track down suspects in $62K graveyard heist

A Texas police chief said the suspects stole $62,000 worth of vases

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
NYC handing out free Airtags as car thefts skyrocket Video

NYC handing out free Airtags as car thefts skyrocket

Fox News' Alexis McAdams reports on New York City giving out the free Apple devices in an attempt to curb car thefts and carjackings.

A family in Texas used an Apple AirTag to help track down a whopping $62,000 worth of vases from gravesites.

Officials in Brazoria County, Texas, said hundreds of expensive vases were stolen from gravesites in the area, according to Click2Houston.

Clute Police Chief James Fitch said 102 vases have been stolen from gravesites over the past two months in what appears to be an ongoing issue for the community.

"These things run about 600 bucks a piece, so we’re talking $62,000 worth," Fitch said.

ARMED SUSPECTED MEXICAN CARTEL MEMBERS ARRESTED ON TEXAS SIDE OF BORDER

An Apple AirTag

Someone holds an Apple AirTag in San Francisco, March 14, 2022.  (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

According to the report, one family who was previously victimized decided to help police find the alleged thieves themselves. Tony Velazquez told the outlet that a vase  his family purchased in December was stolen.

"In December, we bought another one for my uncle because that was the first time that it was stolen," Tony Velazquez said.

After that experience, Velazquez and his family decided to attach an AirTag to a vase that was recently purchased and placed at his uncle's gravesite.

TEXAS MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON IN BEATING DEATH OF 10-WEEK-OLD SON

AirTag on keychain

Apple AirTag device on keychain. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The AirTag helped police track the vase, and dozens more, to a location 45 minutes away from the gravesite.

"They gave us the login information and allowed us to then track it. We tracked it to a residence right outside the town of Brazoria," Fitch said.

Dillon Bryan Pollock, Cody Eben, and Daniel Lewis Hale are being charged with third-degree felony theft in connection to the 102 vases that were stolen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Apple airtag between fingers

An Apple AirTag device during the Spring Loaded virtual product launch in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Apple Inc. launched a new accessory called AirTag that will find physical items like bags, wallets and keys, entering a market with competitors including Tile Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A fourth suspect hasn't been caught, police said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.