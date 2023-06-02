Texas family uses AirTag to track down suspects in $62K graveyard heist

A family in Texas used an Apple AirTag to help track down a whopping $62,000 worth of vases from gravesites.

Officials in Brazoria County, Texas, said hundreds of expensive vases were stolen from gravesites in the area, according to Click2Houston.

Clute Police Chief James Fitch said 102 vases have been stolen from gravesites over the past two months in what appears to be an ongoing issue for the community.

"These things run about 600 bucks a piece, so we’re talking $62,000 worth," Fitch said.

According to the report, one family who was previously victimized decided to help police find the alleged thieves themselves. Tony Velazquez told the outlet that a vase his family purchased in December was stolen.

"In December, we bought another one for my uncle because that was the first time that it was stolen," Tony Velazquez said.

After that experience, Velazquez and his family decided to attach an AirTag to a vase that was recently purchased and placed at his uncle's gravesite.

The AirTag helped police track the vase, and dozens more, to a location 45 minutes away from the gravesite.

"They gave us the login information and allowed us to then track it. We tracked it to a residence right outside the town of Brazoria," Fitch said.

Dillon Bryan Pollock, Cody Eben, and Daniel Lewis Hale are being charged with third-degree felony theft in connection to the 102 vases that were stolen.

A fourth suspect hasn't been caught, police said.