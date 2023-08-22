Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Texas man fires at suspects posing as maintenance workers through front door

Dallas police officers responded to the scene and found 13 bullet casings

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Dallas man shoots through door at suspects posing as maintenance workers Video

Dallas man shoots through door at suspects posing as maintenance workers

Blink home security camera footage shows two suspects attempt to break into an apartment unit when the resident inside opened fire. (Credit: Rodriguez Family)

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted break-in into a Dallas apartment unit where a man inside shot at two suspects through his front door, police said.

Ethan Rodriguez was in his apartment unit bathroom around 6 p.m. Saturday, when someone he didn't recognize knocked on his door claiming to be a maintenance worker.

Rodriguez, who answered his digital doorbell and home security camera on his phone, said the suspect, identified as Aaron Contreras, 30, claimed to be a maintenance worker who was there to check the filter to the air conditioner, an affidavit obtained by FOX Dallas states. 

TEXAS TATTOO SHOP BOSS FIRES EMPLOYEE, KILLS HIM IN ARGUMENT OVER FINAL PAYCHECK, POLICE SAY

Dallas apartment shooting

Blink home security camera footage shows robbery suspect who posed as a maintenance worker ducks while he is shot at multiple times by a tenant through an apartment door in Dallas. (Rodriguez Family)

Rodriguez is heard on the video telling Contreras he wasn't home. Contreras, who was armed with a handgun, came back a few minutes later with a masked man, police said. Video footage taken from the doorbell camera shows both men taking turns trying to kick in the door. 

At some point, Rodriguez grabbed his handgun and fired several shots through his front door. Contreras fired two rounds in response and fled with the other suspect. 

Dallas police officers responded to the scene and found 13 bullet casings — 13 bullet holes exiting the front door and two more entering through the door. 

Texas burglary suspect

Aaron Contreras, 30, was arrested after trying to break into a Dallas apartment unit, police said.  (Dallas Police Department )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Contreras was arrested Saturday by Dallas County Sheriff's deputies on warrants for aggravated assault, deadly conduct and attempted burglary of a habitation, the Dallas Police Department told Fox News Digital. 

He is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $150,000 bond, according to jail records. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.