Texas inmate faces murder charge after allegedly punching pregnant hospital worker in stomach

A Tarrant County, Texas inmate who was sent to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment was charged with murder after allegedly punching a pregnant staff member and killing her unborn baby.

FOX 4 Dallas reported that the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred April 12 at the John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Cheri Akil, a 39-year-old inmate at the Tarrant County jail was taken to the JPS Hospital, where she was reportedly receiving treatment for potentially being suicidal.

As Akil was getting treatment, a hospital staff member who was pregnant stood next to her.

Akil then allegedly punched the pregnant worker in the stomach.

FOX 4 reported that the staff worker was immediately taken to the hospital’s trauma unit for treatment, and an ultrasound discovered her unborn child no longer had a heartbeat.

As a result, Akil was charged with murder.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office website, Akil was initially arrested on two counts of credit card or debit card abuse on April 10, and bond was set at $1,500 for each count.

But on April 12, she was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, knowingly operating a game room and now, murder.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to questions regarding the matter.