Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas man dressed as woman arrested for allegedly photographing women in bathroom, brandishing pepper ball gun

The suspect allegedly pointed a pepper ball gun at a witness

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Texas police release video of man stealing baby Jesus from nativity scene Video

Texas police release video of man stealing baby Jesus from nativity scene

Police in Fort Worth, Texas released video of a man stealing baby Jesus from a nativity scene on Dec.17. (Credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

A Texas man dressed in women's clothes allegedly snapped photos underneath a stall in a mall bathroom, then brandished a pepper ball gun as he was fleeing the scene, according to police. 

Douglas Egan, 45, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper photography. 

A female victim noticed the cellphone underneath the stall on Christmas Eve at about 4:30 p.m. at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth. 

Douglas Egan, 45, is accused of secretly taking photos in a women's restroom at a mall in Fort Worth, Texas. 

Douglas Egan, 45, is accused of secretly taking photos in a women's restroom at a mall in Fort Worth, Texas.  (Tarant County Mall)

The woman confronted the suspect, described as "a male that was dressed to look like a female," who attempted to flee the mall. 

5 UNLIKELY US CITIES THAT STRUGGLED WITH RISING VIOLENT CRIME IN 2022

Another person witnessed the confrontation and attempted to intervene, but the suspect allegedly reached into his backpack and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun then pointed it at the male witness. 

Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Texas. (Google Maps)

The suspect then left the mall and a handgun could be seen in his waist band as he changed clothes, according to police. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers arrived and arrested the man. It was determined that the weapon was a pepper ball gun. 

Egan is being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center on a combined $30,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest