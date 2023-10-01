Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa

Iowa firefighter charged with several counts of arson after setting, responding, extinguishing flames: police

Kendall Eugene Rhoads faces 13 counts of arson and a single count of reckless use of fire or explosives

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
If Trump loses Iowa or New Hampshire, he’s ‘toast’: NH Gov. Sununu Video

If Trump loses Iowa or New Hampshire, he’s ‘toast’: NH Gov. Sununu

‘FOX & Friends’ co-host Lawrence Jones interviews Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on whether any of the candidates ‘dethroned’ Donald Trump at the second GOP primary debate.

A Grundy County, Iowa firefighter has been charged with several counts of arson for allegedly setting fires and responding with his team to put the flames out.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into a string of fires suspected to be arson, back in April 2023.

Most of the fires were in ditches, though some spread into nearby corn fields. Other fires the investigators looked into included structures on abandoned properties.

IOWA MAN FOUND GUILTY OF KILLING HIS WIFE IS ARRESTED AFTER FAILING TO SHOW UP TO COURT TO HEAR VERDICT

Kendall Eugene Rhoads mugshot

Kendall Eugene Rhoads booking photo (Grundy County Sheriffs Office)

Last week, the investigation came to a head when detectives arrested 60-year-old Kendall Eugene Rhoads of Grundy Center.

Rhoads has been a member of the Holland Volunteer Fire Department for the past six years.

IOWA MAN FOUND GUILTY IN MURDER OF 10-YEAR-OLD AFTER 8-MONTH DISAPPEARANCE 

Grundy County Sheriff's Office vehicle

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office in Iowa arrested a firefighter who allegedly set fire to several ditches and abandoned structures before responding to the flames with the fire department. (Grundy County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

According to police, Rhoads allegedly started the fires and would respond with the fire department to extinguish the blaze.

Rhoads has been charged with 13 counts of second-degree arson and a single count of reckless use of fire or explosives.

IOWA POLICE OFFICER FATALLY SHOT DURING ARREST ATTEMPT 

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office encourages anyone with additional information to contact them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Rhoads remains in the Grundy County Jail, the sheriff’s office said, and is being held on bond.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.