Iowa firefighter charged with several counts of arson after setting, responding, extinguishing flames: police

A Grundy County, Iowa firefighter has been charged with several counts of arson for allegedly setting fires and responding with his team to put the flames out.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into a string of fires suspected to be arson, back in April 2023.

Most of the fires were in ditches, though some spread into nearby corn fields. Other fires the investigators looked into included structures on abandoned properties.

Last week, the investigation came to a head when detectives arrested 60-year-old Kendall Eugene Rhoads of Grundy Center.

Rhoads has been a member of the Holland Volunteer Fire Department for the past six years.

According to police, Rhoads allegedly started the fires and would respond with the fire department to extinguish the blaze.

Rhoads has been charged with 13 counts of second-degree arson and a single count of reckless use of fire or explosives.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office encourages anyone with additional information to contact them.

Rhoads remains in the Grundy County Jail, the sheriff’s office said, and is being held on bond.