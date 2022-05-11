Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

San Antonio man arrested for allegedly robbing U.S. Postal Service workers at gunpoint

Tony Evans allegedly brandished a gun during two of the robberies

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Texas man was arrested this week for allegedly robbing U.S. Postal Service workers on three different occasions in San Antonio and Austin, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas and U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced Tuesday. 

Tony Evans, 24, was taken into custody Monday and charged with robbery of mail, money, or property of the United States. 

FILE - In this file photo, a U.S. Postal Service worker empties a collection box. 

FILE - In this file photo, a U.S. Postal Service worker empties a collection box.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

He is accused of confronting letter carriers and demanding their postal keys twice in San Antonio last summer, then again in Austin last month. 

During two of the incidents Evans allegedly robbed the workers at gunpoint. 

Evans appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard B. Farrer on Tuesday. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 