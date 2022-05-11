San Antonio man arrested for allegedly robbing U.S. Postal Service workers at gunpoint

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man was arrested this week for allegedly robbing U.S. Postal Service workers on three different occasions in San Antonio and Austin, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas and U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

Tony Evans, 24, was taken into custody Monday and charged with robbery of mail, money, or property of the United States.

He is accused of confronting letter carriers and demanding their postal keys twice in San Antonio last summer, then again in Austin last month.

During two of the incidents Evans allegedly robbed the workers at gunpoint.

Evans appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard B. Farrer on Tuesday.