Texas

Texas man arrested after attacking victim with machete, police say

Michael Martin Ochwat, 66, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A Texas man was arrested after police say he attacked another man with a machete-type knife during a traffic quarrel.

Michael Martin Ochwat, 66, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the New Braunfels Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Police responded on Monday around noon to a report of a stabbing incident near the intersection of North Market Avenue and East San Antonio Street in New Braunfels.

Michael Martin Ochwat

Michael Martin Ochwat, 66, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (New Braunfels Police Department)

When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old male victim who had suffered a slash wound to his upper body.

Paramedics were called to the scene and provided immediate medical attention before transporting the victim to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was involved in a dispute with another driver as they were both in their vehicles. Both drivers exited their vehicles when the suspect, who has since been identified as Ochwat, confronted the victim with a machete-type knife.

Police tape

The incident happened Monday at around noon near the intersection of North Market Avenue and East San Antonio Street in New Braunfels. (Getty Images)

Ochwat was served an arrest warrant on Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Comal County Jail and has since been released on a $50,000 bond.