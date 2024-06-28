Eight puppies abandoned in sweltering Texas heat rescued by deputies

A litter of puppies was rescued after being left inside a carrier on a field in Tarrant County, Texas, in triple-digit temperatures.

The eight pups were abandoned without water in 100-degree heat on Monday, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Fortunately, a good Samaritan found the dogs and reported the finding to authorities.

THESE DOG BREEDS ARE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO OVERHEATING IN THE SUMMER WEATHER: FIND OUT WHICH ONES

"Unfortunately, due to a lack of surveillance cameras in the area the puppies were found, it is unlikely we will be able to catch whoever dumped the puppies," officials with the sheriff's office wrote online.

Deputies Collin Stephenson and Haley Drew of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, along with the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control team, stepped in and rescued the dogs.

The Fort Worth Animal Care and Control team posted an update on Facebook that included photos of the animals.

NEW YORK FIREFIGHTER ADOPTS PUPPY HE HELPED RESCUE AFTER SHE WAS HIT BY A CAR: 'I’D LOVE TO TAKE HER'

"The puppies that were rescued from a carrier in 100-degree weather by Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are doing much better," the post said.

The 6-week-old pups are currently at the Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care and Adoption Center, according to another post.

They are believed to be a shepherd mix and the adoption center has named the pups after popular chip brands.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle .

The dogs' new names are named Cheetos, Fritos, Ruffles, Lays Potato, Cheese Itz, Doritos and Pringles.

Deputy Stephenson told the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control he would be adopting one of the eight puppies.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The animal shelter is looking for fosters and adoptions for the puppies, adding they should be available to adopt sometime next week.

Tips for keeping pets safe in the heat from the American Red Cross:

"Never leave your pet in a hot vehicle."

"Limit exercise on hot days. Exercise in the early morning or evening hours."

"Walk your pet in the grass if possible, to avoid hot surfaces burning their paws."

"If your pet is outside, make sure they have access to shade and plenty of cool water."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Fort Worth Animal Care and Control and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office for additional comment.