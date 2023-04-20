Texas man accused of sexually abusing children for decades, bail set at $1.3 million

Texas police are searching for potential victims of a man who is suspected of sexually abusing children for decades.

William Bynum, 64, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child earlier this year. Rockwall Police Department said it began investigating "an outcry of sexual assault" Feb. 28.

Based off of their investigation, Rockwall police believe Bynum abused several minors over the years, going as far back as the early 1980s.

Investigators identified several people who were allegedly victimized by Bynum.

"The ages of the victims really vary from all the way from very, very young all the to mid-teenage, late-teenage years," Police Lt. Aaron McGrew said, according to FOX 4 Dallas.

Police say that his victims were in his "normal day-to-day life."

Bynum has lived in the Texan cities of Quinlan and Channelview, in addition to Birmingham, Alabama, and Lawton, Oklahoma.

Bynum is being held in Rockwall County Jail on six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of display of harmful material to a minor. He was also charged with three counts of indecency with a child.

Bynum is being held on a $1.13 million bond.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-772.