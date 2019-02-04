Texas man, 37, sentenced for impregnating girl, 11: prosecutors

A 37-year-old Texas man will spend 60 years behind bars for impregnating an 11-year-old girl, a report said.

Roli Lopez-Sanchez, of Plano, Texas, was found guilty by a jury this week, according to a statement by the Collin County prosecutors. He won’t be eligible for parole.

Medical workers notified authorities in February 2018 after a pregnant 11-year-old came to their office and said Lopez-Sanchez had raped her, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The girl and her siblings were removed from their home by Child Protective Services after an investigation. The victim, by then 12, gave birth over the summer. A DNA sample confirmed he was the newborn’s father.

Lopez-Sanchez has been in custody since his February 2018 arrest. The Associated Press reported that he also faces a federal immigration detainer.

