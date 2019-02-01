Illegal immigrant with multiple child sex abuse convictions arrested in Texas traffic stop, cops say

An illegal immigrant – who’s served at least three stints in U.S. prisons for sexually abusing children -- was reportedly arrested during an early morning traffic stop in Texas on Wednesday.

Marvin Yovani Mejia Ramos, 50, had given a fake name but was arrested after the deputy who stopped him on 69 North ran an onsite fingerprint scan that revealed his identity, KHOU.com reported. A Mexican national, Ramos was turned over to the Department of Homeland Security after his arrest.

“Mejia Ramos is a very dangerous convicted criminal that is in our country illegally,” Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden said in a Facebook post. “Great job by our deputy that located him and is once again bringing him to justice.”

ICE NABS DOZENS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, SOME WITH SEX CRIME CONVICTIONS, IN NEW YORK

Ramos served eight years in Lancaster, California for continuous sexual assault of a child. In Los Angeles, he served six years for perjury, six years for sexual assault of a child and two years for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constables wrote on Facebook.

He had been deported in 2013 and again in 2015 after a DWI arrest, the Houston Chronicle reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramos was stopped in his Jeep Liberty on Wednesday about 6 a.m. for a traffic violation, officials said.