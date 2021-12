Texas lottery winning numbers for Tuesday

These Texas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-08-10-12-13-14-17-21-23-24

(one, two, three, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-09-11-13-16-17-18-19-20-21-24

(three, four, nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-05-09-12-14-15-19-20-21-23-24

(two, three, five, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

03-04-05-07-09-12-15-18-19-20-21-23

(three, four, five, seven, nine, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Cash 5

02-14-21-22-31

(two, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one)