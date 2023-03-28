Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Texas illegal immigrant stash house found with shrine to cartel 'Santa Muerte' saint inside

Santa Muerte is worshiped by many Mexican drug cartel members who pray to it for their protection

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Cornyn tells Mayorkas 'you should be fired' Video

Cornyn tells Mayorkas 'you should be fired'

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, tells Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that he should be fired over his handling of the border crisis. CREDIT: C-SPAN

Texas authorities in El Paso discovered a stash house with 23 migrants and an underworld shrine worshiped by drug traffickers inside, officials said Tuesday. 

Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety found the home Monday while working on Operation Lone Star, a border initiative started by Texas to curb human smuggling. The home was being managed by a U.S. citizen originally from Mexico, the agency said. 

AMERICAN COMPANY OUTRAGED AFTER MEXICAN MILITARY, POLICE SEIZED CARIBBEAN FACILITY: ‘THIS IS INSANE’

A group of 23 migrants were found inside a stash house in Texas, authorities said. 

A group of 23 migrants were found inside a stash house in Texas, authorities said.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

He was arrested and charged with operating a stash house. 

Inside the home were 23 migrants from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala. They were handed over to the U.S. Border Patrol. 

Also inside the home was an elaborate Santa Muerte shrine, which shows a female skeletal figure wearing a long robe with a scythe in one hand and the world in another.

The Santa Muerte shrine is worshiped by many Mexican drug cartel members who pray to it for their protection. One was found inside a stash house on Texas, along with 23 migrants. 

The Santa Muerte shrine is worshiped by many Mexican drug cartel members who pray to it for their protection. One was found inside a stash house on Texas, along with 23 migrants.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

The shine is worshiped by Mexican drug cartel members who pray to it for their protection. The underworld saint is associated with the violent drug cartel trade. The presence of the shrine highlights the connection between cross-border human smuggling and Mexico's drug cartels. 

Since Operation Lone Star began, authorities have discovered 261 stash houses and 3,000 illegal immigrants being held inside them. 

A Santa Muerte shrine was found in a stash house in Texas this week.

A Santa Muerte shrine was found in a stash house in Texas this week. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.