Texas girl rescued from storm drain after falling in head first on elementary school campus

The elementary school student fell into the storm drain head-first on an Arlington school campus

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Texas girl had to be rescued after she fell inside head first into a storm drain on her school campus last week.

The Swift Elementary School student fell into the drain on the Swift Elementary School campus in Arlington around 3:30 p.m., Friday, Fox Dallas reported. 

Crews rescued a Texas elementary school girl who got stuck in a storm drain head-first. 

She became stuck from the waist up inside the storm drain opening.

A rescue team wi the Arlington Fire Department brought heavy equipment to get better access to the drain, They cut a section of the drain around the child's upper body. 

She was pulled free after being trapped for about an hour.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.