Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Texas police searching for robbery suspects who shot at store safe in Austin convenience store

Some of the suspects who are believed to be part of a group responsible for 11 other robberies

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Texas armed robbery suspects caught on camera targeting 7-Eleven Video

Texas armed robbery suspects caught on camera targeting 7-Eleven

One of the armed suspects is seen shooting several times at a store safe next to a clerk, police said.

A violent convenience store robbery in Texas was caught on video last week, showing three underage suspects ransacking the establishment who were tied to other robberies. 

The incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store in Austin, the Austin Police Department said. 

In surveillance video of the attack, a suspect is seen standing over a clerk on the floor as he tried opening a safe, police said. The suspect fired at the safe several times. 

A suspect shoots at a 7-Eleven store safe during a March 29 robber in Austin, Texas.

A suspect shoots at a 7-Eleven store safe during a March 29 robber in Austin, Texas. (Austin Police Department)

None of the bullets ricocheted or hit anyone. 

Two others suspects were ransacking the store and continued to steal items, authorities said. They then ran toward a vehicle outside. 

As they were fleeing, one suspect fired at the store building toward the clerk, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some of the suspects have been identified by investigators as part of a group responsible for 11 other robberies this year. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.