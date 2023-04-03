Texas police searching for robbery suspects who shot at store safe in Austin convenience store

A violent convenience store robbery in Texas was caught on video last week, showing three underage suspects ransacking the establishment who were tied to other robberies.

The incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store in Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

In surveillance video of the attack, a suspect is seen standing over a clerk on the floor as he tried opening a safe, police said. The suspect fired at the safe several times.

None of the bullets ricocheted or hit anyone.

Two others suspects were ransacking the store and continued to steal items, authorities said. They then ran toward a vehicle outside.

As they were fleeing, one suspect fired at the store building toward the clerk, police said.

Some of the suspects have been identified by investigators as part of a group responsible for 11 other robberies this year.