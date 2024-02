Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Audrii Cunningham, the 11-year-old Texas girl who missed her school bus on Feb. 15 and was found dead in a river on Tuesday, died from blunt force trauma, according to reports.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office reports the death was described as "homicidal violence" and her manner of death has been ruled a homicide, according to Fox 26 Houston.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the agency.