Texas
Published

Texas gas station clerk arrested after shooting man who broke jar of salsa

Breanna Miranda was arrested and charged after she got a gun out of her car and opened fire on the man

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A Texas gas station clerk was arrested after opening fire on a man who broke a jar of salsa amid a verbal altercation, according to authorities.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded on Friday to a disturbance call in Atascocita, Texas.

When they arrived, deputies identified Breanna Miranda as the suspect.

A Texas gas station clerk was apprehended after opening fire on a man who broke a jar of salsa amid a verbal altercation, according to authorities. (Constable Mark Herman's Office)

A Texas gas station clerk was apprehended after opening fire on a man who broke a jar of salsa amid a verbal altercation, according to authorities. (Constable Mark Herman’s Office)

An investigation into the case revealed what happened leading up to the shooting.

Miranda had told a man he was not allowed in the store. This prompted a verbal altercation and the man then broke a jar of salsa inside the store before walking outside.

She proceeded to follow the man outside, grabbed a handgun from her vehicle and returned to the store.

Miranda then walked back outside and confronted the man again before shooting at him twice.

She was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. She was booked into the Harris County Jail and had her bond set at $20,000.