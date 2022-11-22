Texas gas station clerk arrested after shooting man who broke jar of salsa

A Texas gas station clerk was arrested after opening fire on a man who broke a jar of salsa amid a verbal altercation, according to authorities.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded on Friday to a disturbance call in Atascocita, Texas.

When they arrived, deputies identified Breanna Miranda as the suspect.

An investigation into the case revealed what happened leading up to the shooting.

TEXAS MAN WITH MULTIPLE DWI CONVICTIONS SENTENCED IN DRUNKEN CRASH THAT KILLED FATHER OF FOUR

Miranda had told a man he was not allowed in the store. This prompted a verbal altercation and the man then broke a jar of salsa inside the store before walking outside.

HOUSTON POLICE ARREST FORMER EXXONMOBIL EMPLOYEE ACCUSED OF TAKING ‘UPSKIRT’ VIDEOS OF COWORKERS

She proceeded to follow the man outside, grabbed a handgun from her vehicle and returned to the store.

Miranda then walked back outside and confronted the man again before shooting at him twice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. She was booked into the Harris County Jail and had her bond set at $20,000.