Black bean corn avocado salsa for your next cookout: Try the recipe

Sure, you could make the same guacamole recipe for the 100th time or pop open a jar of salsa, but why not invest just 10 minutes whipping up a batch of homemade black bean corn avocado salsa?

Recipe creator MaryAnne Hoekstra of Gastronotherapy recommends serving this salsa as an appetizer with tortilla chips, or as a side salad to your favorite Tex-Mex meal.

Black Bean Corn Avocado Salsa by MaryAnne of Gastronotherapy

Makes 4 cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

1-½ cups frozen corn kernels, thawed

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

½ red onion, finely diced

1 jalapeño, seeded and diced

¼ cup cilantro, chopped (plus more for garnish)

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

avocado, pitted and chopped

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients (except avocado). Add more salt and cayenne if needed.

2. Gently stir in avocado (adding this last will prevent it from getting mashed).

3. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for around 1 hour. This allows the flavors to marinate.

4. Optional: Garnish with additional cilantro.

This original recipe is owned by gastronotherapy.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

