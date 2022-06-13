Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RECIPES
Published

Black bean corn avocado salsa for your next cookout: Try the recipe

This simple salsa recipe from Gastronotherapy takes only 10 minutes to make

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sure, you could make the same guacamole recipe for the 100th time or pop open a jar of salsa, but why not invest just 10 minutes whipping up a batch of homemade black bean corn avocado salsa? 

Recipe creator MaryAnne Hoekstra of Gastronotherapy recommends serving this salsa as an appetizer with tortilla chips, or as a side salad to your favorite Tex-Mex meal.  

HOW TO MAKE BURNT END MAC AND CHEESE: TRY THE RECIPE

Black Bean Corn Avocado Salsa by MaryAnne of Gastronotherapy

Makes 4 cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Black Bean Corn Avocado Salsa by MaryAnne of Gastronotherapy

Black Bean Corn Avocado Salsa by MaryAnne of Gastronotherapy (MaryAnne Hoekstra)

Ingredients:

1-½ cups frozen corn kernels, thawed

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

½ red onion, finely diced

1 jalapeño, seeded and diced

¼ cup cilantro, chopped (plus more for garnish)

2 Tablespoons olive oil

OVEN-BAKED PORK RIBS WITH TAMARIND BBQ SAUCE: TRY THE RECIPE

1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

 avocado, pitted and chopped

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients (except avocado). Add more salt and cayenne if needed.

2. Gently stir in avocado (adding this last will prevent it from getting mashed).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

3. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for around 1 hour. This allows the flavors to marinate.

4. Optional: Garnish with additional cilantro.

This original recipe is owned by gastronotherapy.com and was shared with Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @66PerriStreet.