Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Texas filmmaker, wife shot dead inside home; son named person of interest

Police believe the couple's son, Samuel Scarlett, possibly left the scene of the crime in their truck

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
NY dad killed by stray bullet during college family weekend Video

NY dad killed by stray bullet during college family weekend

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace unpacks the case surrounding a New York dad killed during family weekend at a hotel near Marist College.

Texas police have taken a couple's son into custody as a person of interest in his parents' double murder.

Johnson County Deputies on Oct. 5 conducted a welfare check on Michael Scarlett, 66, and Kay Scarlett, 68, after receiving a phone call from a concerned family member who was unable to get in touch with the couple, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

Deputies were unable to contact anyone at their Joshua residence, and on Oct. 6, they returned to the residence and found that the back door was open.

Authorities then entered the house and found both Michael Scarlett and Kay Scarlett's bodies inside with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

FLORIDA BODYBUILDER IAN BAUNACH CHARGED WITH EX'S MURDER AFTER POLICE FIND BONES IN BACKYARD ‘BURN PILE’

  • Texas couple found shot to death in home
    Image 1 of 2

    A Texas couple was found shot to death in their Joshua home on Oct. 6. (Mike Scarlett/ Facebook)

  • Mike Scarlett and Kay Scarlett of Texas
    Image 2 of 2

    Kay and Michael Scarlett died of apparent gunshot wounds. (Mike Scarlett/ Facebook)

Michael Scarlett was a filmmaker, actor and director who had just completed a new film called "The Cabin" that was set for a Sunday screening in Richardson, according to NBC5.

On Oct. 7, authorities found and recovered the couple's truck from the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth, the sheriff's office said.

DEBBIE COLLIER'S KILLER REMAINS AT LARGE AS FAMILY REMEMBERS SLAIN GEORGIA WOMAN

Investigators believe the couple's son, Samuel Paul Scarlett, 28, possibly left the scene of the crime in their truck. 

Michael and Kay Scarlett's son has been arrested in connection with their deaths.

Michael and Kay Scarlett's son has been arrested in connection with their deaths. (Johnson County Sheriff)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scarlett was arrested inside the hospital for unauthorized use of a vehicle and is being held at the Johnson County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is a person of interest in the double murder investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact CSO Detectives at 817-556-6058 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers. 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.