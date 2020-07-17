Dogs now welcome at faith-based homeless shelter in Texas

Dogs are now welcome at a faith-based homeless shelter in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Faith Refuge, a shelter for women and children who are homeless, offers free meals, shelter, job skills training and referrals, as well as Christ-centered programs and services, according to its website.

And now their dogs can come too, as the shelter teamed up with a local nonprofit and has added six kennels for their canine companions.

“We wanted to be able to relieve them of the decision of whether to come in and leave their dog outside, or to stay outside with it,” Wichita Falls Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks told KFDX/KJTL.

The project took a year and the community raised $15,000 to make it happen.

Linda Casper, development assistant with P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter, said the partnership, along with community support, went "above and beyond" anyone's expectations.

“This just came from the heart from several people in our community to make sure that homeless people don’t have to give up their pets in order to get the attention they can get at Faith Refuge,” Sparks added.