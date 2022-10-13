Expand / Collapse search
Texas elementary student 'accidentally discharges' gun at school

Texas police are investigating after a gun allegedly went off inside of a cafeteria

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A gun accidentally discharged inside a Texas elementary school cafeteria after a child allegedly brought the firearm to school.

The incident occurred before classes began at John W. Carpenter Elementary School in Dallas, according to the Dallas Independent School District

The school district provides free breakfast for all students before school begins. The district says that the gun "accidentally discharged" before school or breakfast started in the morning.

The John W. Carpenter Elementary School in Dallas, Texas.

The John W. Carpenter Elementary School in Dallas, Texas. (Fox 4)

No one was injured, and district police say there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the campus.

The district has not said who was in possession of the gun at the time it went off. They have not immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

