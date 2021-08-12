Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

Texas driver shot dead after crashing vehicle, firing at 3 who came to her aid: report

The driver had been speeding when she crashed into a parked vehicle, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Some people just don’t want your help.

A Texas driver ended up dead Wednesday night after crashing her vehicle and then firing shots at three people who tried to come to her aid, according to a report.

NEW MEXICO DUI SUSPECT ASKS COPS IF SHE CAN SMOKE CIGARETTE AFTER CRASH KILLS MOTHER OF 4

One would-be Good Samaritan died and two others were hospitalized in critical condition, FOX 29 of San Antonio reported.

As for the gun-wielding crash victim, who was in her 20s or 30s, a nearby neighbor shot her dead after coming to the defense of the three Good Samaritans who were fired upon, FOX 29 reported.

Those shot by the suspect were a 50-year-old man who died at a hospital, a woman in her 50s and a male in his late teens, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver had been speeding when she crashed into a parked vehicle in the area, FOX 29 reported.

An investigation was underway, authorities said.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money