Texas driver killed after being impaled during crash, police say

A driver has been killed in Texas after being impaled during a collision with a parked truck on the side of a road, police say.

The deadly crash happened early this morning along State Highway 225 in the Deer Park area, according to KTRK. Harris County Sgt. Dashana Cheek told the station that an 18-wheeler hauling rebar was parked "well off to the side of the road" with its hazard lights on when a sedan smashed into its rear.

"[He] struck the back, partially back of the truck, but mainly the rebar, and basically the rebar went through the windshield and actually impaled the driver, causing him life-threatening injuries," Cheek told KTRK. "He was found here with no signs of life."

"There are no pre-impact skid marks, anything like that, to indicate he maybe lost control or looked up at the last minute or tried to stop... He just appeared to have failed to drive in a single lane," Cheek added.

Investigators described the driver as a Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s who was wearing a work shirt at the time of the collision, KTRK reports.

Police also said to the station that the truck driver – who Cheek says was waiting to make a delivery -- was sleeping in his truck at the time of the collision and has been cooperating with investigators after calling 911 to report the incident.