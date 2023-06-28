Texas DPS arrests Venezuelan illegal immigrants who trespassed on private property, refused to leave

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Wednesday encountered more than 100 illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally and trespassed on private property.

Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez told Fox News Digital the migrants crossed the Rio Grande and stepped onto private property after ignoring troopers' warnings not to enter.

The group consisted of families and single adults from Venezuela, Olivarez said.

Texas DPS officers arrested more than 40 single adults for criminal trespass after they refused to turn around and return to Mexico.

Some 66 family groups were referred to U.S. Border Patrol for processing. Razor-wire was being added to the private property, Olivarez said.

The incident comes after ten unaccompanied migrant children from Honduras were found abandoned near the Texas border in triple-digit temperatures.

Texas DPS said the minors were found at the edge of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass by the agency’s Safety Brush Team.

