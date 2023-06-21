Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas DPS arrests Gulf Cartel operative for alleged human smuggling into US

Mexican suspect arrested after allegedly smuggling five illegal immigrants into the US

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Texas Department of Public Safety arrests Gulf Cartel member for human smuggling Video

Texas Department of Public Safety arrests Gulf Cartel member for human smuggling

Texas DPS troopers arrested a Gulf Cartel member for allegedly helping five illegal immigrants enter the U.S. from Mexico.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested an alleged Mexican Gulf Cartel operative on Tuesday on claims that he helped five illegal immigrants cross into the U.S.

Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez shared footage of the arrest on Twitter on Wednesday, which shows a trooper interviewing Jose Juan Eufracio Medina, an illegal immigrant from Mexico.

Olivarez said the DPS brush and drone teams located a smuggler, or coyote, later identified as Medina, who guided a group of illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande River.

He also allegedly helped the illegal immigrants scale the border wall with a ladder.

BORDER SMUGGLER LEADS COPS ON 100 MPH CHASE BEFORE CRASHING THROUGH FENCE

Gulf Cartel Operative arrested

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a Mexican Gulf Cartel operative for human smuggling after allegedly guiding five illegal immigrants into the U.S. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

In a video, Medina denied guiding the group of immigrants into the U.S., telling a trooper he wanted the guide, or man he was on the phone with, to cross the border with them.

Medina told the trooper he paid $1,000 to cross into the U.S.

HHS CHIEF TO TESTIFY BEFORE HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE OVER UNACCOMPANIED CHILD MIGRANT CRISIS AFTER GOP PRESSURE

Jose Juan Eufracio Medina speaking to DPS troopers

Jose Juan Eufracio Medina was arrested in the Rio Grande Valley sector of Texas on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling five illegal immigrants into the U.S. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

During the interview, Medina said he helped the group by holding a ladder as the illegal immigrants scaled the border wall, so they would not fall, but he insisted he was independent of the group.

When asked why the group followed him, he told the trooper it could be because he was more wise, understanding and capable.

Medina was arrested along with the other five illegal immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He ultimately told DPS he was heading to Houston and works for the Gulf Cartel, according to the social media post.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.