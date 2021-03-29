Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas dog helped fight off knife-wielding home intruder, family says

'The story plays out very differently if Marley's not there,' family says

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A dog in Texas is being hailed by her family as a hero after reportedly helping to fight off a home intruder on Friday.

The Newsom family said that Marley, their eight-year-old dog, bit 53-year-old Thong Pham, who police said had a knife while in the house.

"She's our hero. If it hadn't been for her, that guy could've gone to their rooms or something," the Newsoms said, according to KDFM.

"Yeah, I mean, the story plays out very differently if Marley's not there."

HERO DOG PROTECTS OWNER, BLOCKS ROAD WHEN WOMAN SUFFERED SUDDENS SEIZURE: 'A VERY GOOD FRIEND'

Pham reportedly entered through the back door after the family forgot to lock it. The Newsom's kids, six-year-old Finley and four-year-old Sadie, were also at the house when the incident occurred.

(Courtesy KDFW)

"Well, it was pitch black, so we couldn’t see anything, only could hear Marley," said Amber Newsom. "And once he flipped the hall light on, we realized that the guy was holed up in the corner trying to hide."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to father Taylor, Pham slashed Marley with the knife and also stabbed Taylor Newsom in the arm.

Pham eventually fled the scene, and police said he was found hiding alongside a creek. He's charged with animal cruelty and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

Your Money