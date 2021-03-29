Texas dog helped fight off knife-wielding home intruder, family says

A dog in Texas is being hailed by her family as a hero after reportedly helping to fight off a home intruder on Friday.

The Newsom family said that Marley, their eight-year-old dog, bit 53-year-old Thong Pham, who police said had a knife while in the house.

"She's our hero. If it hadn't been for her, that guy could've gone to their rooms or something," the Newsoms said, according to KDFM.

"Yeah, I mean, the story plays out very differently if Marley's not there."

Pham reportedly entered through the back door after the family forgot to lock it. The Newsom's kids, six-year-old Finley and four-year-old Sadie, were also at the house when the incident occurred.

"Well, it was pitch black, so we couldn’t see anything, only could hear Marley," said Amber Newsom. "And once he flipped the hall light on, we realized that the guy was holed up in the corner trying to hide."

According to father Taylor, Pham slashed Marley with the knife and also stabbed Taylor Newsom in the arm.

Pham eventually fled the scene, and police said he was found hiding alongside a creek. He's charged with animal cruelty and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.