Hero dog protects owner, blocks road when woman suffered sudden seizure: 'A very good friend'

Now that’s a really good girl.

A dog is Canada is being praised as a hero for protecting her owner during a sudden seizure by blocking the road they were walking on, and staying by the young woman’s side until help arrived.

The Moore family of Ottawa, Ontario rescued Clover the Maremma mix when she was a younger puppy, and probably never expected she’d rescue one of their own, CTV News reports. Last week, 21-year-old Haley Moore was walking the pup around their Stittsville neighborhood when she began to seize and collapsed on the side of the street.

No one was immediately around outside of their home to intervene, but a neighbor’s security camera caught what happened next on video.

As seen in the surveillance footage, Clover stayed by Haley’s side and watched a car drive by. From there, the one-and-a-half year old puppy managed to release her leash from her owner’s grasp and trotted into the middle of the road before an incoming truck to stop the vehicle in its tracks.

"It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way," said the driver Dryden Oatway. "She kind of backed into the road to block my truck."

Oatway rushed to the fallen women’s side and then rang the doorbell of the closest house "as many times as possible," before flipping Moore over on her back and trying to position her head straight, he told CTV.

Protective Clover kept a close watch the entire time, he added.

"The whole time she was backing down the street she had eyes on Haley; didn’t look away from her," Oatway recalled. "She kept her distance from me but made sure her owner was okay and that was amazing."

Neighbor Danielle Pilon jumped into action when she spotted the situation, telling the outlet that Clover only left when she arrived.

"You could tell she didn’t want to leave her even when we were with her but I think it just came to her that she was like 'I need to go home to let them know she needs help,'" Pilon told CTV.

"Good thing they have the dog, because she’s a very good friend to her," Pilon later added.

Haley’s dad Randall Moore said it was "terrifying" to find his daughter vulnerable during the emergency.

"When I got a knock on the door from the neighbors, they were frantic and our dog Clover was barking like crazy," he explained.

Paramedics soon arrived, and Haley fortunately ended up being just fine. Though the Moores aren’t sure what caused the seizure, Haley says she’s grateful to trust that Clover is watching out for her.

"If this ends up happening again, I feel 10 times safer and I know she will be there for me," the proud owner said of her protective pup.