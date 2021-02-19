Texas deputies pay for hotel room a family couldn't afford amid brutal winter storm

Texas deputies are being commended on social media for saving a family from being stranded outside amid a deadly winter storm that brought frigid temperatures to the area.

The blast of snow and ice had created widespread power outages, leaving millions of residents in the dark and without heat.

DEADLY TEXAS WINTER STORM LEAVES MILLIONS WITHOUT POWER AMID FRIGID TEMPERATURES

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, one family was seeking refuge at a hotel -- although they couldn't afford a room.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, the sheriff's office said its Crime Reduction Unit responded to a call at a local hotel about a man who couldn't afford a room.

The deputies soon found out that the man has a family with small children, the sheriff's office said.

Due to the "inclement weather," the deputies paid out of their own pockets to make sure the family could stay at the hotel for the night and keep warm.

The act of kindness had already garnered well over 300 comments with many Facebook users even looking to pay it forward by reimbursing the officers.

"How can we donate to reimburse the officers for their generosity???" one user wrote.

Similarly, another user wrote: "Thank you officers for being who you are helping out another human being how can I donate to reimburse those officers."

Another wrote that this story illustrates the "heart of the heroes that serve our community! God bless you all."